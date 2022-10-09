CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in just after 7:20 p.m. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved in the accident. One occupant of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants in the other vehicle have undetermined injuries. Police say Fire personnel is working to remove those occupants from the vehicle.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team has been called to investigate the scene.

Fentress Airfield Road will be closed while Fire personnel work to remove the occupants and while Police conduct their investigation.