One injured after multi-vehicle crash on S. Military Hwy. in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake police generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of South Military Highway in Chesapeake on Wednesday morning.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of South Military Highway, near Willis Street. One person was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the road reopened around 10 a.m.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10