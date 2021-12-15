One injured after multi-vehicle crash on S. Military Hwy. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of South Military Highway in Chesapeake on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of South Military Highway, near Willis Street. One person was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the road reopened around 10 a.m.
