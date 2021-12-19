One hospitalized after house fire in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in South Norfolk.

According to Chesapeake fire officials, the fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of 1st Street, near Bainbridge Boulevard. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the front door of a single-story house.

The fire was determined to be out around 3:30 p.m.

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Officials say the fire was accidental and caused by cooking.

