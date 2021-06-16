Police: One dead, three injured after truck runs red light in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person has died, and three others were injured in a two-vehicle accident late Tuesday night.

Chesapeake Police say officers were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Campostella Road.

Officers learned on scene that a four door sedan was traveling on Campostella Road, when a pickup truck traveling northbound on Battlefield Boulevard ran a red light, and struck the sedan at the intersection.

One person inside the sedan died on impact, and the two other occupants of the sedan were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours while crews investigate. It is believed that alcohol may have played a factor in the accident.

