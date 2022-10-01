CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A person has died following a vehicle fire early Saturday morning in Chesapeake.

According to police, officers and firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire around 1:10 a.m. on George Washington Highway near the entrance to the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail.

When they arrived on scene, the vehicle was completely on fire. The vehicle was off the road and had struck a tree.

When the fire was put out, it was confirmed the driver was pronounced dead. They were the only person in the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.