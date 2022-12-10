CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been arrested following a Chesapeake police pursuit Saturday morning that ended in Suffolk.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Dock Landing Rd. and Scotfield Dr. for displaying license plates that didn’t belong to the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop and fled the area. Chesapeake police then pursued the vehicle onto I664 down Route 58 westbound and into Suffolk. Around 10:24 a.m., the driver stopped and pulled into the parking lot of a 7-11 near the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Portsmouth Blvd.

Police say the driver was found to have an outstanding felony warrant and was taken into custody. Other charges related to the pursuit are pending.