Olympian Grant Holloway hosting meet and greet Friday night in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Olympic silver medalist and Hampton Roads native, Grant Holloway, is set to host a meet and greet in Chesapeake.
The event is set to take place on Friday, September 10 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Grassfield High School.
Holloway ended the men’s 110m hurdles with a silver medal this past July in Tokyo. He previously won eight national championships at Florida and a world championship in the fall of 2019.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.