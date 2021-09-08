Olympian Grant Holloway hosting meet and greet Friday night in Chesapeake

DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 03: Grant Holloway of the United States, gold, poses during the medal ceremony for Men’s 110 Metres Hurdles during day seven of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 03, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Olympic silver medalist and Hampton Roads native, Grant Holloway, is set to host a meet and greet in Chesapeake.

The event is set to take place on Friday, September 10 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Grassfield High School.

Holloway ended the men’s 110m hurdles with a silver medal this past July in Tokyo. He previously won eight national championships at Florida and a world championship in the fall of 2019.

