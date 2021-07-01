Oil spill partially closes intersection in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An intersection in Chesapeake was partially closed Thursday afternoon due to an oil spill.

The spill happened on Bells Mill Road at the intersection of Cedar Road.

Bells Mill Road was partially closed. As of 4 p.m., there was no estimated time for reopening.

Chesapeake Fire Department responded and crews were working to clean up the oil.

