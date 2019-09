CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say the railroad crossing arms are stuck closed at a road in southern Chesapeake.

City officials stated in a tweet the arms are stuck on Gallbush Road, which is just east of the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway and not far from the Northwest River Natural Area Preserve.

Officials said in the tweet public works crews are putting barricades in place for driver safety. Railroad officials are responding to “troubleshoot” the issue.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.