CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials held a news conference Wednesday morning to provide updates on Tuesday night’s mass shooting at the Walmart off Battlefield Boulevard.

Newly appointed Police Chief Col. Mark G. Solesky said officers responded within two minutes of the shooting, which was reported at 10:12 p.m. He confirmed six people have died and four other victims remain hospitalized. Additionally, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Solesky said.

Sentara confirmed five patients were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Two of those patients later died, two remain in critical condition and one patient is listed in good condition, officials said. 10 On Your Side is working to learn where the fourth remaining victim is being treated.

The Walmart Supercenter at Sam’s Circle was still open to the public at the time of the shooting. Night shift workers had just recently checked in.

The scene was declared safe around 11:20 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and police expect to be processing the scene for days. The Walmart will stay closed during that time.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. (WAVY)

Although officials provided new information, many questions remain. Police did not share many details about the gunman other than to confirm he was an employee at the Walmart where the shooting occurred and that he used a pistol in the crime.

We are still working to find out if there was a security guard at the store. There is also no confirmation how many customers were inside the store.

The gunman’s next of kin has not been notified. There was no explanation why.

Watch the full news conference in the player above.

See WAVY.com’s complete coverage of the shooting at this link.