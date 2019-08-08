Officials: Norfolk Southern has to remove more coal from site of train derailment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Environment and wildlife officials say Norfolk Southern has been directed to clear more coal found in some areas in Chesapeake where a train derailed in June.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment Quality said coal was found in some areas during a joint site visit between DEQ, Norfolk Southern and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on July 29.

A 36-car Norfolk Southern train transporting coal derailed within the boundaries of the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge in Chesapeake on June 25.

The DEQ spokesperson said Norfolk Southern has been cooperative in its response since the derailment.

The initial cleanup to remove coal, rail car and woody debris from the impacted area took several weeks to complete.

Chris Lowie, the refuge’s manager, said the July 29 site visit was held to determine the next step in the restoration phase.

Work to remove the remaining coal is under way, with no sepcific deadline set. Lowie said the work is expected to take two weeks to complete.

