Officials: Man allegedly tried to lure student into his car in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — School officials say a man allegedly tried to lure a student of a Chesapeake school into his car earlier this week.

Chesapeake Public Schools said in a letter to parents and guardians that the incident happened Monday as a female student of Crestwood Intermediate School was walking home from her bus stop.

The letter said the man was described as a white man with red hair and a beard who had a hoop nose-ring and tattoos on his neck.

A report was filed with the Chesapeake Police Department, the letter said.

