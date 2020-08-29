Off-duty Chesapeake firefighter rescues two dogs from garage fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An off-duty Chesapeake firefighter rescued two dogs after a garage fire in the Fentress section of the City Saturday morning.

Chesapeake firefighters were called to the fire in the 100 block of downing Drive around 9:30 a.m. by an off-duty Chesapeake firefighter who was across the street when he heard a smoke detector going off and smelled a faint smell of smoke.

The off-duty firefighter went across the street and found that the garage windows were smoke-stained and smoke pushing through the siding.

As the firefighter called 911, reports say he heard a bark coming from the garage.

That’s when the firefighter forced the side door open, crawled through the smoke-filled structure where he located a dog in a cage.

The second dog was found inside the home and both dogs was removed and turned over to EMS crews who provided aid to both of them.

The fire was reported out before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say no one was home when the fire started and both dogs are expected to be OK.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

