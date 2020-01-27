Off-duty Chesapeake deputy charged with DUI following traffic stop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – An off-duty Chesapeake Sheriff’s Deputy was charged with DUI following a traffic stop.

According to reports, Chesapeake Police responded to the 3200 block of Pryor Court after receiving complaints of a black Toyota truck “driving erratically” in the area around 12 p.m. Friday, January 17.

When police got to the scene, they made contact with the driver, 55-year-old Bonnie Keefer.

Police say Keefer was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office told 10 On Your Side that Keefer has been working there for 15 years. She is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Deputy is facing a Driving Under the Influence charge following the incident. She was arrested on one count of “first conviction DUI.”