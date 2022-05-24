CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake daycare with children inside was struck by gunfire Tuesday on Airline Boulevard.
Police said no children were injured.
There was also a report of two people who had been shot, but first responders were unable to find any victims, according to a Chesapeake police spokesman.
Police said they received a report of shots fired and two gunshot victims around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Airline Boulevard.
Two businesses were struck by gunfire, one of which was the occupied daycare.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.