CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake daycare with children inside was struck by gunfire Tuesday on Airline Boulevard.

Police said no children were injured.

There was also a report of two people who had been shot, but first responders were unable to find any victims, according to a Chesapeake police spokesman.

Police said they received a report of shots fired and two gunshot victims around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Airline Boulevard.

Two businesses were struck by gunfire, one of which was the occupied daycare.