CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now seeking the occupants that fled on foot from a stolen vehicle following a multi-city pursuit Monday morning.

According to police, they received a report of a stolen vehicle on Monday just after 4 a.m. It happened at the intersection of Sherman Drive and Malbon Drive.

An officer located the vehicle on I-464 headed towards Norfolk. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the vehicle didn’t stop, leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in Norfolk near the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Lindenwood Ave.

The driver stopped the vehicle and all occupants fled on foot.

Police say there were no injuries or damage reported. There were at least two occupants in the vehicle.

If you have any information, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.com or via mobile app.