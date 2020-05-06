Nurses at Chesapeake Regional honored with parade to kick off National Nurses Week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center kicked off National Nurses Week with a little help from fellow first responders.

“Happy Nurses Day, thank you for all that you do!” said first responders over the loud speakers of their cars.

National Nurses Day on May 6 starts off National Nurses Week, which concludes on May 12.

Police and EMS, and even a cement mixer, lined up their cars and drove through the parking lot of the hospital with their lights and sirens on. It was the fellow first responders’ way of saying thank you to the nurses, who have been working tirelessly through the pandemic.

“I’m an ER nurse at heart, so seeing the fire and rescue absolutely warms my heart,” said Leslie Griffin, Magnet Program Coordinator at Chesapeake Regional.

Dr Amber Egyud, the Chief Operating and Chief Nursing Officer for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, recited the Florence Nightingale pledge with fellow nurses.







She says this is the same pledge nurses recite when graduating from school, a commitment to their profession.

She says the community has also shown its commitment to supporting the nurses and front line workers through these difficult times.