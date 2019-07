CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The National Transportation Safety Board says pilot error was to blame for a plane crash at the Chesapeake Regional Airport last year.

The NTSB said in an incident report the pilot failed to apply carburetor heat during the approach for a touch-and-go landing.

This error resulted in a total loss of engine power during the subsequent takeoff. Two people were on board the plane when it went down in March 2018.

No one was hurt in the crash.