NSA Hampton Roads alerts community about security exercise at Northwest Annex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads announced their plans to have a security exercise at the Northwest Annex.

On Tuesday, May 25, NSA Hampton Roads Security Forces and Navy Regional Mid-Atlantic Fire and Rescue says will participate in what they call a “quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents.”

The NSA Public Affairs Office says notifications will be made throughout the installation, but people on base may see ambulances, fire trucks, and patrol cars during the training.

Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

