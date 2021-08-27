Northam making economic development announcement in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to make a special economic development announcement on Friday afternoon in Chesapeake.

Northam’s set to speak at 1:30 p.m. at Stepping Stone Square and will joined by Mayor Rick West.

It comes just two days after Northam announced that Dominion Energy is using the Portsmouth Marine Terminal as a staging and pre-assembly area for Dominion’s $8 billion wind energy project off the coast of Virginia Beach.

WAVY will be at Friday’s event and have live coverage.