Northam making economic development announcement in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to make a special economic development announcement on Friday afternoon in Chesapeake.

Northam’s set to speak at 1:30 p.m. at Stepping Stone Square and will joined by Mayor Rick West.

It comes just two days after Northam announced that Dominion Energy is using the Portsmouth Marine Terminal as a staging and pre-assembly area for Dominion’s $8 billion wind energy project off the coast of Virginia Beach.

WAVY will be at Friday’s event and have live coverage.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10