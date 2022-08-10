CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake jury is deliberating the fate of a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter.

Before this case went to the jury Wednesday afternoon, defendant Edmund Hoyt took the stand. On the stand Hoyt was choked up recalling the incident in January 2020 that ended in the death of 42-year-old Kelvin White. He told the court said he wanted the jury to understand his intent that day.

Hoyt said he received a call from his wife and she told him “A man just stabbed me in the face.”

He showed up where she was at the Food Lion on Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake. He had on plain clothes, with a paddle holster holding his personal firearm.

Hoyt received extensive firearm and safety training at the police academy which is something his attorney, James Broccoletti said he relied on when he confronted White.

Hoyt said he jumped out of the truck and didn’t even put it in neutral, and immediately asked his wife “Is that him?”

She said ‘yes’, so he brandished his firearm. He yelled at White saying “I am an off-duty officer get on the ground.” Hoyt said White refused his commands.

Hoyt said he was worried for his children who quote “were too young to run or defend themselves.” They were 2 and 4 years old at the time.

He decided to do a takedown that he was taught in the police academy. During the takedown Hoyt said White pulled a knife out and came inches from stabbing his face. Hoyt said he pushed White away and created space.

He said White still had the knife in his hand and started coming towards him. Hoyt said it all happened “very very quickly.” While recalling this he started tearing up and said he felt White was going to end his life.

Still choked up, Hoyt said he took his first shot, but it had no effect as White had a backpack on his chest, with books in it.

Hoyt said he re-evaluated and White kept advancing, so he fired several more shots.

Broccoletti asked Hoyt if he wanted to kill White. He said ‘no.’ Hoyt said if White stopped advancing he wouldn’t have shot.

During closing arguments Wednesday afternoon, Hoyt’s attorney said his story is an example of self-defense. The Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney argued Hoyt unjustly attacked a mentally ill man.