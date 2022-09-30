CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be hosting a hiring fair on October 12.

According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Individuals may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for the below WG positions to support UIC Duty Station Locations: Portsmouth, VA; Charleston, SC; Kings Bay, GA; Philadelphia, PA.

Trades Hiring include:

  • Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
  • Machinist, Helper and Trainee
  • Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee
  • Welder, Helper and Trainee
  • Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee
  • Electrician, Helper and Trainee
  • High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee
  • A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
  • Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee
  • Shipwright, Helper and Trainee
  • Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee
  • Rigger, Helper and Trainee
  • Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee Material Handler

NNSY is asking attendees to please bring a resume.