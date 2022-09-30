CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be hosting a hiring fair on October 12.
According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
Individuals may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for the below WG positions to support UIC Duty Station Locations: Portsmouth, VA; Charleston, SC; Kings Bay, GA; Philadelphia, PA.
Trades Hiring include:
- Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
- Machinist, Helper and Trainee
- Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee
- Welder, Helper and Trainee
- Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee
- Electrician, Helper and Trainee
- High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee
- A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
- Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee
- Shipwright, Helper and Trainee
- Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee
- Rigger, Helper and Trainee
- Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee Material Handler
NNSY is asking attendees to please bring a resume.