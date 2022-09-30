CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be hosting a hiring fair on October 12.

According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Individuals may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for the below WG positions to support UIC Duty Station Locations: Portsmouth, VA; Charleston, SC; Kings Bay, GA; Philadelphia, PA.

Trades Hiring include:

Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Machinist, Helper and Trainee

Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee

Welder, Helper and Trainee

Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee

Electrician, Helper and Trainee

High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee

A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee

Shipwright, Helper and Trainee

Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee

Rigger, Helper and Trainee

Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee Material Handler

NNSY is asking attendees to please bring a resume.