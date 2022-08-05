CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be hosting a hiring event on August 17 in Chesapeake.
According to a Facebook post, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
NNSY is offering Wage Grade (WG) positions to support UIC Duty stations in Portsmouth,Va; Charleston, SC; Kings Bay, GA; and Philadelphia, PA. Individuals may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000.
Trades hiring include:
- Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
- Machinist, Helper and Trainee
- Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee
- Welder, Helper and Trainee
- Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee
- Electrician, Helper and Trainee
- High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee
- Licensed Crane Operator
- A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
- Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee-Shipwright, Helper and Trainee
- Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee
- Rigger, Helper and Trainee
- Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee