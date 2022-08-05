CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be hosting a hiring event on August 17 in Chesapeake.

According to a Facebook post, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.

NNSY is offering Wage Grade (WG) positions to support UIC Duty stations in Portsmouth,Va; Charleston, SC; Kings Bay, GA; and Philadelphia, PA. Individuals may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000.

Trades hiring include: