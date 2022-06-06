CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A nonprofit organization is hosting a free, two-day clinic in Chesapeake.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) provides pop-up clinics for free dental, vision and medical care to those in need. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.



The upcoming event will be held on June 25-26 at the Hindu Temple of Hampton Roads, located at 217 Sampson Creek Way in Chesapeake



The free dental, vision and limited medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, June 25, and remain open for the duration of the clinic.



Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.



For more information, call 865-579-1530.