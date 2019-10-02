No one injured after Chesapeake garage fire displaces seven people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three adults and four children are left to find a temporary home after their garage went up in flames Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m., Chesapeake firefighters say they received multiple calls for a house fire in the 1900 block of Kelly Run.

Courtesy of Chesapeake Fire Department





When they arrived at the home, officials say they found the two-story residential structure with heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

According to firefighters, the fire was quickly brought under control and the living area damage was minimal.

The family is able to make their own living arrangements, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

