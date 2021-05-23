No injuries reported following minor plane crash at Chesapeake Regional Airport

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries following a plane crash at Chesapeake Regional Airport late Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the crash around 11:35 a.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Anaya of the Virginia State Police says the crash was minor with minor damage and no injuries were reported.

Initial investigations revealed that the pilot of the single-engine aircraft, a 1997 Mooney MK20J, failed to put the landing gear down when it was trying to land.

The FAA was notified by the airport and they are attempting to remove the aircraft from the runway at this time.