No injuries reported following house fire on Saint Julian Dr in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries following a house fire in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the house fire came in just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Saint Julian Drive.

When crews got to the scene five minutes later, they reported seeing smoke coming from the side of the house.

The fire was deemed under control around 4:44 p.m. Officials say there were was no one inside at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.