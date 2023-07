CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries were reported following a fire Wednesday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 2:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Waters Rd. Officials say the fire was coming from the outside of the home and it was almost reaching the attic.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it was able to spread and no injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported.