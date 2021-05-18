No injuries reported following fire at TFC recycling plant in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are now investigating what sparked a fire at a recycling plant in Chesapeake Tuesday morning.

According to reports, members of Chesapeake Fire responded to the TFC Recycling location at 1958 Diamond Hill Rd just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials reported seeing smoke and fire coming from a compactor system outside the building where recycled materials are loaded for transport.

The plant was closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon after employees discovered a fire. The plant collects and processes recyclable materials for the Tidewater area.



Reports say all employees evacuated the area and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.