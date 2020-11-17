No injuries reported after house fire on Everett Street in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt in a house fire Tuesday morning on Everett Street in Chesapeake.

Firefighters say the home in the Portlock section of the city received minor damage. It broke out in the 4000 block around 6:30 a.m. and was marked under control at 6:49 a.m. It was officially out at 7:13 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WAVY TV 10