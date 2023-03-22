CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Chesapeake overnight.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, crews responded to the fire just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Engle Avenue. When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews from Virginia Beach also helped extinguish the fire which was under control at 3:55 a.m.

Officials say there were no occupants inside the home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported. The cause is still under investigation.

WAVY Photo – KaMaria Braye Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department