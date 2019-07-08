No injuries in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person is displaced after a residential fire in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake.

Fire officials say around 3:44 p.m. Sunday they were called to the 1100 block of West Chesslawn Circle.

Upon arrival, units discovered smoke coming from a one-story home.

Further investigation found multiple fires underneath the structure located in the crawl space.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 5:13 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.