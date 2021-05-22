No injuries following residential fire in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake Fire and Rescue Generic_1524144647287.jpg.jpg

Chesapeake, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are now investigating what sparked a housefire Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake Fire, crews were called to the 1700 block of Chesapeake Drive in the South Norfolk section of the city just after 12:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to the first floor of the residence and marked under control just before 1 p.m..

Officials say all occupants made it out of the home safely. There we no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10