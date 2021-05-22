No injuries following residential fire in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon

Chesapeake, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are now investigating what sparked a housefire Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake Fire, crews were called to the 1700 block of Chesapeake Drive in the South Norfolk section of the city just after 12:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to the first floor of the residence and marked under control just before 1 p.m..

Officials say all occupants made it out of the home safely. There we no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.