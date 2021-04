CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say there were no injuries reported following a residential fire in Chesapeake Saturday morning.

According to reports, crews were sent to the 1000 block of Park Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Saturday regarding a call about a possible fire.

Crews got inside the home where they reported seeing smoke. The fire was quickly deemed under control.

Officials say the residents were able to reoccupy the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.