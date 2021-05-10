No injuries after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries after a house fire in Chesapeake Monday night.
Fire crews were called to a home in the 3300 block of Stilworken Drive in the Western Branch section of the city around 7 p.m. after a resident said their house was on fire.
Crews arrived 5 minutes later to find smoke and flames visible from the house.
Residents evacuated before firefighters arrived.
The fire was marked out at 7:29 p.m.
The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental.
