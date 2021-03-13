No injuries after house fire causes ‘significant damage’ to detached garage in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say no injuries were reported after a house fire caused “significant damage” to a detached garage Saturday night.

Crews responded just after 9:25 p.m. after several people in the neighborhood called 911 to report a fire. The incident was reported in the 2000 block of Johnstown Road in the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake.

Arriving eight minutes later, crews say they found a detached garage with heavy smoke and flames visible.

The home sustained minor damage to the exterior.

Red Cross was not needed. The fire was marked under control at 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.