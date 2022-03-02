No injuries after fire outside Chesapeake home Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials said there were no injuries reported after a fire outside a one-story home Wednesday night.

The fire department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the Portlock area of the city around 9:41 p.m.

The blaze was on the outside of a one-story home at the back of the building in the 1200 block of Kay Avenue.

One person was home at the time of the fire and came out when fire units arrived at the scene.

Fire outside home in Chesapeake March 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

The fire was marked under control at 9:53 p.m.

The cause was determined to be accidental.

Assistance from the American Red Cross was not needed, officials said.