No injuries after fire in detached garage in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Garage fire in the 900 block of High Point Circle in Chesapeake Feb. 15, 2021 (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say there were no injuries reported following a fire in a detached garage Monday in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of High Point Circle around 6:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a residential structure fire.

They arrived seven minutes after the call came in to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of a home in a detached garage.

All residents had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived.

The fire was brought under control at 7:02 p.m.

There were no injuries and no damage to the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Chesapeake fire officials said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10