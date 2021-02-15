No injuries after fire in detached garage in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say there were no injuries reported following a fire in a detached garage Monday in Chesapeake.
Firefighters were called to the 900 block of High Point Circle around 6:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a residential structure fire.
They arrived seven minutes after the call came in to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of a home in a detached garage.
All residents had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived.
The fire was brought under control at 7:02 p.m.
There were no injuries and no damage to the residence.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Chesapeake fire officials said.
