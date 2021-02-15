No injuries after fire in detached garage in Chesapeake

Garage fire in the 900 block of High Point Circle in Chesapeake Feb. 15, 2021 (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say there were no injuries reported following a fire in a detached garage Monday in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of High Point Circle around 6:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a residential structure fire.

They arrived seven minutes after the call came in to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of a home in a detached garage.

All residents had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived.

The fire was brought under control at 7:02 p.m.

There were no injuries and no damage to the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Chesapeake fire officials said.

