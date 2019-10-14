‘No credible threat’: Deep Creek HS officials dispel circulating rumors of threats towards school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The principal of Deep Creek High School assured students, parents, and staff after rumors regarding threats towards the school circulated Monday morning.

In a statement released on Monday, principal Brian Haughinberry along with the Chesapeake Police Department said there is no credible threat to the students and staff at Deep Creek High School.

The statement was issued after rumors regarding threats towards the school started circulating on Monday. Principal Haughinberry said the school takes any threats seriously and plans to prosecute “to the fullest extent of law” any individuals involved in spreading the rumors.

In a closing statement, Principal Haughinberry urged parents to speak to their children regarding the ramifications of making threats and spreading rumors.