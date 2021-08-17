Nine displaced, firefighter injured following house fire in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Nine people were displaced following a residential structure fire in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake overnight.

Fire officials say they were notified around 12:44 a.m. for the fire in the 800 block of Washington Drive. When firefighters arrived on scene, flames had already consumed much of the home.

The fire was brought under control just before 2 a.m.

The residents were able to evacuate safely before fire crews arrived on scene. A firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Four adults and five children are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

