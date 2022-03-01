NextGen Opportunity Fair coming soon in Chesapeake

A hiring sign is posted outside business in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Workforce Council will host the annual NextGen Opportunity Fair on Wednesday, March 10 in Chesapeake.

According to officials, the fair will present employment, volunteer, and post-secondary education opportunities to teens, young adults, and graduating high school seniors.

The event will be held at the Chesapeake Conference Center at 700 Conference Center Drive from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It is free for teens and young adults from ages 16-24.

Job candidates should bring copies of their resumes and come dressed for interviews. All in attendance must wear masks and remain socially distanced.

The fair’s vendors include but are not limited to:

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation

The Barry Robinson Center

Virginia Dept. for the Blind and Vision Impaired

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast

Boys & Girls of Southeast VA

Sentara College of Health Sciences

Chesapeake Police Department

Norfolk Fire Rescue

Children’s Harbor

Coast Guard Community Services Command

Tidewater Staffing

To register, click here. For more information about the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and NextGen, visit https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/.