NextGen Opportunity Fair coming soon in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Workforce Council will host the annual NextGen Opportunity Fair on Wednesday, March 10 in Chesapeake.
According to officials, the fair will present employment, volunteer, and post-secondary education opportunities to teens, young adults, and graduating high school seniors.
The event will be held at the Chesapeake Conference Center at 700 Conference Center Drive from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It is free for teens and young adults from ages 16-24.
Job candidates should bring copies of their resumes and come dressed for interviews. All in attendance must wear masks and remain socially distanced.
The fair’s vendors include but are not limited to:
- Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation
- The Barry Robinson Center
- Virginia Dept. for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast
- Boys & Girls of Southeast VA
- Sentara College of Health Sciences
- Chesapeake Police Department
- Norfolk Fire Rescue
- Children’s Harbor
- Coast Guard Community Services Command
- Tidewater Staffing
To register, click here. For more information about the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and NextGen, visit https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/.
For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.