New store opens for nurses other medical professionals in Chesapeake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In the early and darkest days of the pandemic, there wasn’t enough protective gear for those on the front lines fighting a deadly virus.

“They were reusing masks. They were trying to sanitize disposable masks. It was heartbreaking,” said veteran registered nurse Stephanie White.

Medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Doctors and nurses — and also support staff, like food service workers and cleaners — have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first vaccine shot in one of the nation’s most aggressive plans to protect patients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Stephanie White and her husband Tremaine own a home health care business, but now they also own Scrub Appeal in the Grassfield section of Chesapeake. Last weekend, at least 60 people showed up to buy scrubs, personal protective equipment, stethoscopes, nurse-friendly backpacks, and the wildly popular teddy bear in scrubs.

“The grand opening was a success. I feel like people need us over here on this side,” said Tremaine White.

Scrub Appeal Uniforms launched online in 2020. The brick-and-mortar edition, at 648 Grassfield Parkway #16, includes a dressing room where customers can try on tops and bottoms to ensure the perfect fit for long hours in hospitals.

Each scrubs’ color on the racks represents a job description on the front lines.

“The royal blue is for the registered nurses at Chesapeake Regional. We have the navy blue here and that’s for the registered nurses at Sentara, and the black here is for the emergency department at Chesapeake Regional,” said Stephanie White.

The store also carries white scrubs for student nurses and bright pink for undesignated nurses, said Stephanie White.

“I know that working eight to 16 hours days, you want to be comfortable and also have quality scrubs,” she said.