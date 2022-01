CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A new park appears to be headed to Chesapeake.

It comes after Chesapeake City Council agreed along with the Living River Trust to purchase nearly 90 acres of land known as Newton Neck. That’s just west of Dominion Boulevard in Greenbrier West.

The state is covering the $1 million cost. The city plans to ask for input on exactly what the community will want to see there.