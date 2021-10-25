New deputy city manager for community development named in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price has named a deputy city manager for community development.

Brian Solis will serve as a member of the city’s executive leadership team.

He will oversee the city’s community development departments including Economic Development, Planning, Development and Permits, and Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Solis will start Nov. 22 with a salary of $167,000 per year.

Solis is returning to the city, after previously serving as both a current planner and Chesapeake Bay Preservation area planner with the city. He worked in Chesapeake from 1995 until 1999.

He spent the last 22 years in various roles with the City of Virginia Beach, including as assistant to the city manager for special projects, director of the resort management office, interim roles as the director of the strategic growth areas office and co-director of parks and recreation as well as transportation planning manager and planning, design & development administrator.

“Community development and place-making are key elements of City Council’s vision and strategic plan for Chesapeake,” said Price. “Brian will bring tremendous value to our community development initiatives and his leadership will serve our City well as we continue to grow and prosper. I am extremely pleased to have him join our outstanding leadership team and I am confident that he will help us continue to make Chesapeake an exceptional place to live, learn, work, farm, and play.”

Solis has a Master of Public Administration degree and a bachelor’s degree in geography with an urban and regional planning emphasis from Old Dominion University.

He also is:

A graduate of the LEAD Program at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

Certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP)

Credentialed as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Associate by the U.S. Green Building Council

“Chesapeake has always been a leader in developing and fostering strong communities of every size and type,” said Solis. “The opportunity to add my experience, which began right here in this City, to the dynamic, forward-focused work already underway was one I simply could not pass up. As the City approaches its 60th anniversary, I look forward to supporting efforts to create even more authentic places for our residents and guests to have meaningful experiences. Because at the end of the day, those experiences are what we remember and cherish the most about where we live, work, and visit.”