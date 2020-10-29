New bridge in South Norfolk opens to traffic Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, V.a. (WAVY) — The new Poindexter St. Bridge in Historic South Norfolk opens to traffic Thursday morning.
The bridge serves as a replacement for the 22nd St Bridge, which closed in 2018 after 80 years of service.
RELATED: South Norfolk residents hope new bridge brings new life
The Poindexter S. Bridge helps motorists cross a major rail line that separates Chesapeake from Norfolk, which makes it easier for traffic to move East and West from Norfolk and Chesapeake.
Drivers can also take the bridge on their way to and from Portsmouth by way of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge, which aligns with Poindexter St.
