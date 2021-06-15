Thousands lose power in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake after crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has led to power outages in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake on Tuesday afternoon.

Chesapeake officials tweeted at 12:52 p.m. that the crash happened in the 1000 block of Volvo Parkway, and that drivers should expect delays in the area.

The investigation found an SUV was heading from Kempsville Road toward Greenbrier Parkway when another vehicle made a left turn in front of it. The SUV swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle, and ran off the roadway, striking a power box.

Minor injuries were reported.

At 1:10 p.m. 4,751 Dominion Energy customers were without power, but that number had fallen to 2,562 as of 1:30 p.m. Service is expected to be restored between 4 and 7 p.m., per Dominion’s outage map.