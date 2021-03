CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) -- Anyone over the age of 65 who still hasn't gotten their COVID-19 vaccine can head to the former Sears at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake for a shot. No appointment is required.

There are about 300 doses available. They'll be available one a first-come-first-served basis. It's expected to run until 2:45 p.m. or until the center runs out.