CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) will host a career fair in Chesapeake on September 9.
According to a press release, the career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Drive.
NAVFAC MIDLANT is hiring and recruiting for multiple open positions in all area installations. Some of the open positions include:
- HVAC/DDC Mechanics
- High Voltage Electricians
- Plumbers
- Electricians
- Crane Operators
- Machinists
- Riggers
- Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanics
- Engineers and Architects
- Construction Managers
- Contract Specialists
- Financial Management Analyst
Job applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have at least six months of general work experience, be a U.S citizen and be able to pass a pre-employment screening and have no felony convictions
Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes, a valid U.S. issued driver’s license, Social Security card, and a copy of their unofficial high school diploma/GED or college transcripts.
For tips on how to prepare for the fair and how to write a federal resume can visit www.usajobs.gov.