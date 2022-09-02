CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) will host a career fair in Chesapeake on September 9.

According to a press release, the career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Drive.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is hiring and recruiting for multiple open positions in all area installations. Some of the open positions include:

HVAC/DDC Mechanics

High Voltage Electricians

Plumbers

Electricians

Crane Operators

Machinists

Riggers

Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanics

Engineers and Architects

Construction Managers

Contract Specialists

Financial Management Analyst

Job applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have at least six months of general work experience, be a U.S citizen and be able to pass a pre-employment screening and have no felony convictions

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes, a valid U.S. issued driver’s license, Social Security card, and a copy of their unofficial high school diploma/GED or college transcripts.

For tips on how to prepare for the fair and how to write a federal resume can visit www.usajobs.gov.