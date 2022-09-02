CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) will host a career fair in Chesapeake on September 9.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.

According to a press release, the career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Drive.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is hiring and recruiting for multiple open positions in all area installations. Some of the open positions include:

  • HVAC/DDC Mechanics
  • High Voltage Electricians
  • Plumbers
  • Electricians
  • Crane Operators
  • Machinists
  • Riggers
  • Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanics
  • Engineers and Architects
  • Construction Managers
  • Contract Specialists
  • Financial Management Analyst

Job applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have at least six months of general work experience, be a U.S citizen and be able to pass a pre-employment screening and have no felony convictions

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes, a valid U.S. issued driver’s license, Social Security card, and a copy of their unofficial high school diploma/GED or college transcripts.

For tips on how to prepare for the fair and how to write a federal resume can visit www.usajobs.gov.