Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex to conduct security exercise Tuesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads will conduct a security exercise on Tuesday.

The security exercise is set for 9 a.m. at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex in Chesapeake.

officials say the exercise will be “a quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents.”

Notifications and alerts will be made to personnel throughout the installation. There may also be a brief closure at the main gate.



Residents in the area, along with base personnel, customers and visitors, may notice emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars on the installation and in the surrounding area.