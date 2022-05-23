CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Officials at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex will conduct a security exercise Tuesday morning.



The security exercise is set for 9 a.m. on the base. Officials say the event is a quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to help train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents.



Alerts will be made to personnel throughout the installation, and there may be a brief delay at the main gate.



Base personnel, visitors, and residents in the area are advised that they may notice emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars on the installation and in the surrounding area during that time.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.